KALABURAGI: Demanding basic civic facilities for Ramanagar Part-2, members of the district unit of Slum Janandolana Karnataka staged a unique protest by cooking food outside the Kalaburagi City Corporation office.

The protesters demanded regular drinking water supply, electricity, toilets for women and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to officially declare the locality a slum.

According to the protesters, around 90 families belonging to nomadic communities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities have been living in the area for several years without basic facilities.

They alleged that residents were forced to spend their nights in darkness due to the absence of electricity. They also expressed concern over the threat posed by snakes and scorpions in the locality.

The absence of toilets has created serious difficulties for women, the protesters said. They urged the City Corporation authorities to take immediate steps to provide essential facilities and issue the required NOC for declaring Ramanagar Part-2 a slum.

The protesters also demanded the removal of a tin-sheet compound allegedly constructed around the residential area without the permission of the City Corporation.

Warning of an intensified agitation, they said the indefinite dharna would continue until their demands were fulfilled.

District unit president Gowramma Maka, secretary Sharan Kanne, Sunita Kolur, coordinator Renuka Sardagi and other members participated in the protest. They urged the authorities to address the residents’ long-pending problems without further delay.