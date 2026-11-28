MANGALURU: In a significant advancement in robotic surgical care, A J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru, has successfully performed the first-ever Robotic Central Pancreatectomy in Coastal Karnataka and North Kerala.

A 22‑year-old female patient presented with a tumour in the central part of the pancreas, a rare and technically challenging location that requires highly specialised surgical expertise.

The team of gastroenterologists, led by Dr Rohan Shetty and Dr Ashwin Alva, along with anesthesiologist Dr Harish Karanth, successfully performed this novel and advanced robotic surgical procedure.

Robotic Central Pancreatectomy is a specialised, pancreas-preserving surgery in which the tumour is removed while retaining the majority of the healthy pancreas. This approach helps preserve pancreatic function and significantly reduces the risk of long-term complications, including diabetes and digestive problems caused by impaired pancreatic function.

The successful procedure marks an important milestone in advanced robotic surgery in the region. Following the surgery, the patient had a smooth and uneventful recovery and was discharged within a week.

This achievement further highlights A J Hospital & Research Centre’s commitment to bringing advanced, innovative and patient-centred surgical care to the region.

Dr Prashanth Marla, medical director, stated, “This achievement reflects the remarkable progress made by our Department of Surgical Gastroenterology over the past decade. Performing complex cancer and tumour surgeries using advanced robotic technology demonstrates our team’s expertise, precision and commitment to delivering world-class surgical care. We will continue to strive for excellence by bringing advanced treatment options closer to patients in our region.”