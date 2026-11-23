BENGALURU: Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy responded sharply to strong objections raised by legislators from Chikkamagaluru over the relocation of wild elephants from Hassan district, inviting local lawmakers to suggest practical solutions while promising to consult the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister before taking a final call. Addressing mounting political tension across the Malnad region, the Minister stated that the government is ready to carry out elephant-driving operations strictly according to the advice given by elected representatives, provided it protects residents in both Belur and Chikkamagaluru without causing fresh unrest.

Explaining the urgency behind the Forest Department’s recent actions, Reddy noted that Belur taluk currently has only 13,917 acres of fragmented forest patch scattered amid coffee estates and villages, yet its wild elephant population has surged from just seven in 2019 to around 55 today. Because shrinking habitats and food shortages force these herds into human settlements, crops are being destroyed and innocent lives are being lost. He pointed out that Karnataka loses 40 to 45 people every year to attacks by elephants, tigers, and leopards, making timely intervention unavoidable.

To ease the crisis in Hassan, officials had proposed shifting the herds into the vast Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans 1.41 lakh acres of core forest and 2.62 lakh acres including its buffer zone. However, Chikkamagaluru MLAs including Mudigere legislator Nayana Motamma, who tendered her resignation in protest, have strongly opposed the move, warning that relocated elephants could stray back into populated areas of Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga.

Meanwhile, responding to fierce street protests, the Forest Department has temporarily suspended the operation to drive elephants from Hassan toward the Bhadra reserve until further notice. Chikkamagaluru Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Boraiah confirmed that no further driving attempts will take place for now, while advising residents near the 38 forest patches in Mudigere taluk to remain alert and exercise caution.