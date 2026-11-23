KALABURAGI: Residents of Ladlapur village near Wadi are facing severe dust pollution due to the frequent movement of heavy tipper trucks transporting red murrum.

The rising dust has caused concern over respiratory problems and other health risks.

More than 20 tipper trucks reportedly pass through the village every day, carrying red murrum to different destinations. Their movement raises thick clouds of dust along village roads and the route connecting Alahalli.

Schoolchildren are among the worst affected. A government school located about one kilometre along the Alahalli road has more than 700 students in its primary and high school sections. Students and teachers have no alternative route and must travel through dust-filled roads daily.

Hundreds of houses and shops along the road are also affected, as dust enters homes and commercial establishments. Elderly residents are particularly worried about the impact of continuous exposure.

Ongoing road development work and poorly maintained internal roads have further worsened the situation. Residents have accused tipper operators of failing to sprinkle water to control dust.

They have urged authorities to ensure water is sprinkled at least three times daily or stop the movement of murrum-laden trucks until proper measures are introduced.

“Our house is beside the road, and tipper trucks pass frequently. Dust has made our lives miserable. Water must be sprinkled three times daily, or these trucks should be stopped,” residents demanded.

Residents have sought immediate administrative intervention to protect public health and ensure safer road conditions. They have also questioned the responsibility of transport operators and authorities in preventing pollution in residential areas.