SRINAGAR: Real Kashmir FC registered their first victory of the Indian Football League 2026–27 season with a convincing 3-1 win over Dempo SC at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Monday. Goals from Rohen Singh, Alain Eyenga and Marcus Joseph secured all three points for the Snow Leopards, while Rowllin Borges scored for the visitors.

The result lifted Real Kashmir to seventh place in the standings with five points. Real Kashmir goalkeeper Susnata Malik was named Player of the Match for saves that helped the hosts protect their advantage.

Real Kashmir started strongly and took the lead in the 19th minute. Lalawmpuia Sailo drove into the penalty area, beat his marker and set up Rohen Singh, who finished with his left foot past Dempo goalkeeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee. The hosts continued to press, and Marcus Joseph came close to adding another in the 23rd minute, but Subhajit made a save.

The home side doubled its lead in the 33rd minute after a short corner. Dempo failed to clear the ball, which reached Alain Eyenga, and the forward guided it into the net to make it 2-0. Dempo responded two minutes later. Laximanrao Rane sent in a cross from the left, and after Malik got a hand to the delivery, Rowllin Borges converted from close range.

Dempo carried that momentum into the second half and enjoyed possession. Borges tested Malik with a free-kick in the 54th minute before the goalkeeper produced another diving save to deny his header four minutes later. The visitors continued to search for an equaliser through Rane, captain Richmond Owusu and Arnold Oliveira, but Real Kashmir remained organised at the back. Eyenga also made an important block to stop Oliveira in the 70th minute.

Real Kashmir threatened on the counter, with Subhajit denying Sailo and Joseph in the 80th minute. The hosts settled the contest in the 87th minute. Thabiso Brown collected a diagonal pass and laid the ball off for substitute Lalrokima, who moved into the box and squared it across goal. Joseph finished the move to make it 3-1.

Dempo continued to push forward, but Real Kashmir held firm until the final whistle to claim their first win of the season. Malik’s performance proved crucial as the Snow Leopards turned a strong start into a team victory.