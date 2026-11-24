MUMBAI: There has been a broad-based recovery in confidence across India’s real estate sector, as the ‘Current Sentiment Score’ in the July-September period rebounded to 56 from 48 in the previous quarter, moving back into optimistic territory after two consecutive quarters below the neutral threshold, a report showed on Tuesday.

The ‘Future Sentiment Score’ also strengthened to 58 from 50, indicating that stakeholders are increasingly positive about the sector’s prospects over the next six months, according to the 50th edition of the Knight Frank–NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index for Q3 2026.

“Developer sentiment is back at year-ago levels, and the share of respondents expecting stronger residential launches has doubled to 42 per cent. With construction and borrowing costs rising, the industry’s priority must be disciplined, demand-aligned supply, supported by timely approvals and sustained investment in infrastructure,” said Parveen Jain, National President, NAREDCO.

The improvement reflects the resilience of India’s domestic growth engine, stronger expectations across residential and office markets, and renewed confidence among both developers and non-developer stakeholders, said the report.

“India’s strong domestic growth, improving expectations across real estate segments and sustained demand for quality office assets are supporting this renewed confidence. At the same time, higher energy prices, inflation and tighter monetary conditions warrant continued vigilance. The sector’s ability to align supply with demand and maintain execution discipline will be critical to sustaining this momentum,” added Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Developer sentiment rose to 59 in Q3 2026 from 51 in Q2 2026, returning to the level recorded a year earlier. Non-developer sentiment, which includes banks, financial institutions, private equity funds and other industry stakeholders, also improved to 58 from 53 in the previous quarter.