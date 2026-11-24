NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Limited on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to Rs 8,000 across select models and variants in its vehicle portfolio, effective December 1, 2026, citing rising input costs. The company said the extent of the increase will vary depending on the model and trim, with the maximum hike capped at Rs 8,000.

The decision comes as the automaker faces a sharp rise in input costs, which has put pressure on its operating expenses.

“The company has planned a minor price increase effective December 1, 2026 across select models and trims of its vehicle lineup,” it said.

“The extent of the price increase will vary depending on the model and trim and shall be up to a maximum of INR 8,000,” it added.

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai Motor India said it had been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs through various internal efficiency measures and cost optimisation initiatives.

However, the company noted that it has now become necessary to pass on a part of the cost burden to customers.

“The decision has been necessitated primarily on account of the steep increase in input costs,” the carmaker noted.

“While the company has consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimisation measures, it has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers,” it added.

The revised prices will take effect from December 1, 2026. Hyundai joins a growing list of automobile manufacturers that have raised vehicle prices in response to higher commodity and input costs.