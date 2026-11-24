NEW DELHI: India is strengthening its semiconductor and advanced technology capabilities, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcasing indigenous innovations aimed at bringing research closer to industrial application and enhancing defence preparedness.

The initiative covers semiconductor development, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced defence technologies, reflecting the growing importance of domestic technological capabilities for national security and self-reliance.

At the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from October 27 to 29, DRDO led a dedicated session on semiconductors and next-generation chips.

Among the major technologies showcased were Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), Multi-Chip Modules and Infrared Focal Plane Arrays (IRFPAs), developed by DRDO’s Solid State Physics Laboratory in Delhi.

These components are designed for applications in advanced radar systems, electronic warfare and missile technology. MMICs are used in high-frequency and high-power electronic systems, while infrared focal plane arrays help tactical missiles detect and track targets during their terminal flight phase.

DRDO also displayed Short-Wave, Mid-Wave and Long-Wave Infrared technologies, demonstrating developments in domestic infrared sensing and defence electronics.

Advanced communication systems, quantum technology prototypes, energy management systems and protective equipment for military personnel were also showcased.