NEW DELHI: Private sector project announcements in India surged 58.5 per cent during the first half of FY27, reaching Rs 26.6 lakh crore, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The industry body said sustained government efforts to improve the investment climate through policy reforms, infrastructure development and regulatory improvements have strengthened the foundation for private investment.

In a statement on Tuesday, CII highlighted the government’s focus on macroeconomic stability, public capital expenditure, ease of doing business, digitalisation, manufacturing competitiveness and financial sector reforms as key factors supporting business confidence.

According to the second edition of CII’s Private Investment Barometer, private sector project announcements during H1 FY27 were 4.4 times the average recorded during the first halves of FY17 to FY25. The private sector’s share of total project announcements also increased to 86.2% from 74.2% a year earlier.

The report further indicated that gross capital formation by around 1,800 listed private companies reached Rs 12.4 lakh crore in FY26, equivalent to 3.6% of nominal GDP. On a comparable-firm basis, investment increased 8.7%.