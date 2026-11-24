India is preparing to host WorldSkills Asia 2027 as the government expands vocational training, upgrades ITIs and strengthens industry partnerships to equip young people for emerging employment opportunities.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India’s growing focus on skill development, stressing the need to make skilling a preferred career pathway as the country prepares to host WorldSkills Asia 2027.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a post on X, said India was taking its skilling journey to the world stage. It referred to an article by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, which highlighted preparations for the international competition, the PM-SETU initiative and efforts to strengthen industry-linked training.

The article noted that India had sent its first-ever contingent to WorldSkills Asia just a year ago. Now, hosting a WorldSkills event for the first time marks a significant development for the country’s vocational training ecosystem.

Chaudhary highlighted that although Indian civilisation has traditionally celebrated skilled craftsmanship, vocational education continues to remain a secondary choice for many families, with conventional degree programmes often preferred over technical qualifications.

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence is also changing employment requirements. According to ADP’s People at Work 2026 study, 80 per cent of employees in India use AI several times a week, while 41 per cent use it nearly every day.

The article also cited World Economic Forum projections that 170 million new jobs could be created and 92 million existing jobs displaced by 2030, with 59 out of every 100 workers requiring training.

To strengthen India’s training infrastructure, the government launched PM-SETU with an outlay of Rs 60,000 crore to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes. Investment plans for 15 clusters involving anchor industry partners have also been approved.

The initiative aims to connect training institutions with employers and prepare young people for emerging opportunities across industries, including those supporting AI infrastructure.