KUMTA: Reading books plays an important role in developing students’ personalities, improving concentration and gaining knowledge, said Dr. Rajesh N. Turamari, Librarian at Kittel Arts College, Dharwad.

He was speaking after inaugurating a special programme on National Library Week and Digital Library Services for Competitive Examinations, held at the auditorium of Dr. A.V. Baliga Arts and Science Pre-University College, Kumta. The programme was jointly organised by the college and the Karnataka State Library Association (Regd.), Bengaluru, Karwar Unit.

Dr. Turamari said that reading books remained important even in the digital age. Regular reading helps students develop concentration, acquire in-depth knowledge and improve critical thinking skills. He was also felicitated in recognition of his contributions to library science.

Dr. S.V. Shenvi, In-charge Principal of Dr. A.V. Baliga Arts and Science College, attended the programme as the chief guest. Shivananda Bulla, who spoke on the occasion, appreciated the college’s efforts to guide students through additional coaching for competitive examinations. He urged students to make proper use of digital library facilities to improve their knowledge and prepare for examinations.

The programme was presided over by Latha Naik, Principal of Dr. A.V. Baliga Pre-University College.

Girish Naik, Working President of the College Union, and Pramod Naik, programme coordinator, were present on the dais. Teaching and non-teaching staff members and students also participated in the event.