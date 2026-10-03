Ravi seeks probe into voter list irregularities

Chitradurga Former Karnataka minister and Legislative Council member C.T. Ravi has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a thorough investigation into complaints and alleged irregularities in the ongoing revision of electoral rolls. Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Saturday, Ravi said every objection relating to voter names should be examined carefully before any deletion is made. He claimed that around 32,000 names had been deleted in the Chikkamagaluru constituency and said a large number of those affected were Hindu voters. He questioned allegations by the Congress that the revision process was specifically targeting minority voters. Ravi also called for an investigation into allegations that ineligible names were illegally added to electoral rolls. He sought action against those who allegedly submitted documents to facilitate such additions, including claims involving foreign nationals. Such allegations would need to be established through official verification and investigation. He said filing an objection through Form 7 was not, by itself, a crime. The form provides a mechanism for raising objections to names in the electoral roll on grounds such as death, shifting of residence, duplicate entries or other specified reasons. The ECI has recently directed election officials in Karnataka to take legal action where false or fraudulent claims are established. Ravi also criticised the protest led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar outside the election office over the voter-list revision. He alleged that the protest could divert attention from complaints that require investigation. His remarks come amid a wider political dispute in Karnataka over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The ECI has ordered a special enrolment drive after the SIR exercise, which is scheduled to begin in Karnataka after publication of the final electoral roll on October 27. The move is intended to provide an opportunity for eligible voters who may have been left out to enrol. Ravi also said the Ganesha festival should promote social unity and help eliminate caste discrimination and untouchability.