JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa won a major legal reprieve on Wednesday after the Western Cape High Court overturned a parliamentary panel report that had raised the possibility of impeachment proceedings against him over the 2020 theft of $580,000 from his farm.

The court ruled that the panel’s 2022 findings were unlawful, stating that it had exceeded its authority and made serious legal errors. Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana said the panel had misunderstood its responsibilities and considered matters beyond its legal powers.

The case, known as the ‘Farmgate’ scandal, began after $580,000 was stolen from a sofa at Ramaphosa’s ranch. The President has maintained that the money came from the sale of buffaloes and has denied any wrongdoing.

The parliamentary panel had accused him of failing to report the theft properly, violating constitutional provisions relating to paid work at his farm and involving presidential security personnel in police-related duties.

The ruling removes the 2022 report that had formed the basis for possible impeachment proceedings, giving Ramaphosa relief from the allegations.

The controversy had become a political challenge for Ramaphosa, who came to power in 2018 promising to fight corruption and improve the image of the African National Congress (ANC).

The court’s decision comes after the Constitutional Court revived the impeachment process in May 2026, following a ruling that invalidated an earlier parliamentary vote to stop the proceedings. The Western Cape High Court had temporarily halted the inquiry in July while considering Ramaphosa’s legal challenge.

The parliamentary impeachment committee has now put its work on hold while awaiting legal advice on the impact of the latest judgment.

Ramaphosa, who has been President since 2018, has denied wrongdoing throughout the controversy. He is serving his second term, which is due to end in 2029.