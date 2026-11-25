BOGOTA: Colombian security forces rescued all hostages held by armed men at an Exito supermarket in Cartagena early Wednesday, ending a day-long siege. One of the captors was killed during the operation, government officials said.

Around 30 people were initially taken hostage after an unsuccessful attempt by armed men to hijack an armoured vehicle carrying cash from a shopping mall. Ten hostages were released on Tuesday before security forces launched the final rescue operation.

President Abelardo de la Espriella announced that the National Police and military forces had jointly rescued all remaining hostages. He said one of the captors was killed after refusing an opportunity to surrender. The identities of the attackers and hostages were not immediately disclosed.

The incident took place at an Exito supermarket in the La Castellana neighbourhood of Cartagena. The store’s management said the safety of its employees and customers remained its priority.

Meanwhile, Cartagena’s Rafael Nunez Airport briefly suspended aircraft landings for around 45 minutes as security forces used one of its runways during the operation.

In a separate incident, a car bomb exploded near government offices in Villavicencio, injuring 22 people and damaging around 500 properties, including homes and businesses. Mayor Alexander Baquero Sanabria said most injuries were minor, while one person was recovering after surgery.

The government blamed the bombing on dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who rejected the 2016 peace agreement. President de la Espriella warned those responsible that they would face consequences.