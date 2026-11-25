JERUSALEM: An opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot is aiming to form a new government in Israel and complete its swearing-in by the end of next week, according to media reports. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Wednesday would be the final possible day for the ceremony.

A source within the bloc said the leaders were determined to complete the process without using the full waiting period allowed by law. The swearing-in could reportedly take place within 24 hours of announcing the formation of the government.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman also expressed confidence that Eisenkot would form a coalition with a clear Jewish majority by the end of next week. He said negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party were progressing well.

The developments follow a coalition agreement signed between Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu. Liberman said details of the agreement would be released after a legal review.

Eisenkot is also seeking agreements with Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party and Yair Golan’s Democrats.

Coalition hurdles

However, efforts to form a coalition have faced difficulties over whether to include Netanyahu’s Likud party, ultra-Orthodox groups or Arab-led parties. The Democrats suspended negotiations with Eisenkot on Tuesday, citing his continued discussions with Likud and a lack of progress towards an alternative government.

Democrats leader Yair Golan urged opposition parties to set aside their differences and form a government without Netanyahu. He said the Prime Minister could be replaced immediately if opposition leaders showed political flexibility.

Deadline December 6

Eisenkot’s bloc currently has 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while Netanyahu’s alliance holds 53. The Arab-led parties have 19 seats, making coalition negotiations challenging.

President Isaac Herzog has given Eisenkot until December 6 to form a government, with a possible 14‑day extension. Netanyahu continues as caretaker Prime Minister during the negotiations.