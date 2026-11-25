Merz said supporting Ukraine also protects Germany, adding that Germany is learning from Ukraine’s civilian and defence technology experience.

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday warned that Russia posed an increasing threat to European security, defending Germany’s continued military and financial support for Ukraine during a debate on the country’s 2027 budget.

Addressing the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, Merz said Russia’s actions extended beyond Ukraine and were creating security concerns across Europe.

“Russia knows exactly what it wants. And Russia wants more than Ukraine,” he said, accusing Moscow of increasing tensions in the Baltic region, Poland and the Black Sea, as well as in cyberspace and within Germany.

Russia has repeatedly denied seeking military confrontation with NATO countries. Moscow says its actions in Ukraine are aimed at protecting its national security.

Merz said supporting Ukraine was also necessary to protect Germany. He added that Germany was learning from Ukraine’s experience in civilian and defence technology.

Germany has been Europe’s largest military supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. However, public support for military assistance has declined amid rising living costs. A poll published on Tuesday showed that a narrow majority of Germans opposed continuing military aid to Kyiv.

The German government plans to increase defence spending to more than 200 billion euros by 2030, reaching 3.7% of national output in line with NATO commitments.

Merz also called for the European Union’s budget for 2028‑2034 to focus on security and economic competitiveness. EU leaders are scheduled to discuss the proposed budget at a special summit on Thursday and Friday.