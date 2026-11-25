DUBAI: Iran’s government has said it is prepared to deal with a US naval blockade, claiming that increased trade through its other borders will help maintain supplies. The government is also taking steps to control rising prices as the country faces a sharp increase in inflation.

Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, said on Wednesday that the country was not worried about the US blockade because the movement of goods through non-southern borders had increased.

He said the country’s reserves of essential goods were strong and supplies were sufficient. However, he did not provide figures to support the claim.

The United States reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July. Earlier in November, it also announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Iran has been facing severe inflation amid the nearly nine-month-long war. Food prices have recorded a particularly sharp increase, adding to the financial difficulties faced by ordinary people.

Aref said the government was working to prevent further increases in the prices of essential goods for at least three months.

In a separate meeting, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government planned to allocate more funds and use savings from energy consumption to improve living conditions in poorer communities.

Official figures from Iran’s Statistical Centre showed that consumer prices in October were 88.7% higher than the same month last year. The annual average inflation rate reached 76.8%, while food and beverage prices increased by 112.6%.

The figures highlight the pressure on Iranian households as the government attempts to manage rising living costs while dealing with the effects of the war and US restrictions.