KALABURAGI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi on November 25 to lead a BJP march under the party’s ‘Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy’ campaign, former minister Raju Gowda announced.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Gowda said the march would begin at Nagareshwar School and conclude at Jagat Circle. BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and several senior party leaders are also expected to participate in the programme.

Gowda said the march was part of a nationwide campaign being organised at 13 locations to highlight issues that the BJP describes as threats to democracy and to oppose what it calls anarchy.

The programme is also expected to focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. BJP leaders plan to highlight their position on the voter-list revision exercise and explain the party’s concerns to the public.

The BJP has been conducting its ‘Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy’ campaign across Karnataka, with marches and public programmes targeting the Congress over its criticism of the SIR exercise. The party has said the campaign aims to counter what it considers misleading claims about electoral processes.

The November 25 programme is expected to bring together senior leaders, local representatives and party workers. The march will be part of the BJP’s wider political outreach in the district.

Gowda said the BJP intended to demonstrate its organisational strength in Kalaburagi, the home district of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and appealed to party workers and supporters from across the region to participate in large numbers.