KALABURAGI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi to participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Save Democracy, End Anarchy’ campaign, organized to protest against what the party describes as the Congress government’s anti-democratic stance.

The padayatra is scheduled to begin at around 3 pm and will pass through major roads of the city. Following the march, Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting, where he is expected to highlight the BJP’s allegations against the Congress government and explain the purpose of the campaign.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and several senior party leaders are expected to join Rajnath Singh in the programme. The campaign forms part of a nationwide initiative being organised by the BJP under the leadership of its national-level leaders at 25 locations across the country.

The party has been making arrangements to ensure the successful conduct of the programme in Kalaburagi. Major roads, junctions and prominent public places in the city have been decorated with BJP flags, banners and cut-outs of senior party leaders. These preparations have drawn attention to the planned campaign.

BJP workers and local leaders are actively mobilising supporters from different parts of the district to participate in the padayatra and public meeting. They are also coordinating arrangements for the movement of participants and the gathering.

The visit of Rajnath Singh is expected to give prominence to the BJP’s campaign in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The party intends to use the march and public meeting to convey its criticism of the state government and mobilise public support for its political position.

The programme is expected to witness the participation of a large number of party workers and supporters.