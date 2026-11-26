Singh urged stronger strategic planning, research and institutional cooperation to prepare India’s defence forces for emerging security threats and rapidly changing warfare.

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called for strategic preparedness and research-driven policy recommendations to address emerging national security challenges, warning that evolving geopolitical dynamics and changing warfare have made the security environment increasingly complex.

Addressing the convocation and valedictory ceremony of the 66th National Defence College (NDC) course in New Delhi, Singh said conventional military threats now coexist with cyber-attacks, disinformation, economic coercion and supply-chain disruptions. These forms of hybrid warfare, he said, are blurring the boundaries between internal and external security.

He noted that India’s geographical location, extensive land borders, maritime interests and international responsibilities demand a forward-looking approach. The minister urged the NDC to identify key contemporary security challenges during each course and examine them, including border management, maritime security, critical technologies and protection of critical infrastructure.

Singh also proposed inviting serving military officers, civil servants and other officials to present operational and policy challenges for study. He stressed that research by course participants should move beyond academic papers and produce practical recommendations for the Defence Ministry and other departments.

The minister called for strengthening strategic gaming exercises through emerging technologies and welcomed sessions on artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, unmanned vehicles, aerospace technologies and semiconductors.

He also highlighted the college’s international engagement, including a programme involving 25 participants from 22 Global South countries. The 47-week course, which runs from January to November, was attended by 122 officers, including 40 foreign officers.

Singh said professional relationships developed through the institution could support greater international cooperation and mutual trust.