Rajinikanth's team dismisses rumors over Dharman

Recent online speculation regarding alleged friction and on-set disagreements between superstar Rajinikanth and director Ashwath Marimuthu during the production of their highly anticipated film Dharman has been firmly put to rest. The unverified rumors had quickly circulated across social media platforms, capturing widespread attention because the high-profile project brings together the veteran icon and the Dragon director, with multi-hyphenate star Kamal Haasan proudly backing the venture as producer. Addressing the unfounded claims directly, Rajinikanth’s official Public Relations Officer, Riaz K. Ahmed, stepped forward to strongly dismiss the reports, labeling them as entirely false. Taking to his official social media channels, Ahmed shared firsthand accounts from the production environment, noting that he personally witnessed the filming schedules. He described the atmosphere on set as remarkably comfortable, positive, and collaborative for Rajinikanth. Furthermore, he praised Ashwath Marimuthu’s boundless creative energy and professional approach, reassuring fans that production on Dharman continues to move forward swiftly and strongly without any internal hurdles. With the rumors officially debunked, the spotlight has shifted squarely back to the massive star-studded ensemble and the film's steady progress. Alongside Rajinikanth, the movie features prominent actors including Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Ram Pothineni, creating immense anticipation within Tamil cinema circles. As the core technical and creative teams lock in upcoming schedules, the makers remain intensely focused on delivering a cinematic spectacle. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's packed professional calendar also features the eagerly awaited release of Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and co-starring a stellar supporting cast, which is scheduled to storm box offices worldwide on October 15, 2026.