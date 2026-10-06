Rajasthan board to hold Class 10 exams twice

NEW DELHI The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year from the 2026-27 academic session, giving students an additional opportunity to improve their performance and reducing examination pressure. Under the revised system, the first examination will be compulsory for all Class 10 students and is expected to be held in February-March 2027. Students who qualify in the first examination will have the option of appearing for a second examination, expected to take place in May-June. The second examination will allow students to improve their marks in up to three subjects. Students who pass the main examination can use the additional opportunity to improve their performance without having to wait for another academic year. The final result will be prepared by considering the higher marks obtained in each subject across the two examinations. For instance, if a student scores 60 marks in a subject in the first examination and improves the score to 70 in the second, the final result will reflect the higher score of 70. The new arrangement replaces the existing supplementary examination system and is intended to provide greater flexibility to students within the same academic year. The changes will apply from the 2026-27 session, with the first examination scheduled for the beginning of the new cycle.