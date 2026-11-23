BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Minister K.N. Rajanna has voiced serious concern over senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks ruling out contesting future elections. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Rajanna warned that stepping away from the electoral battlefield would deal a heavy blow not only to the ruling Congress party, but also to the unity and strength of the ‘AHINDA’ movement, a powerful social coalition representing minorities, backward classes, and Dalits across Karnataka.

According to Rajanna, Siddaramaiah’s public declaration that he will stay out of future polls risks weakening the party’s traditional support base among these marginalized communities. Having recognized the political fallout of such statements early on, Rajanna revealed that he had personally met the veteran leader to urge him against making announcements about retiring from electoral politics. In the broader interest of keeping both the Congress organization and backward-class mobilization strong, Rajanna stressed that Siddaramaiah’s remarks were neither timely nor helpful for the party’s future prospects.

Sharing details of their conversation, Rajanna clarified that Siddaramaiah’s decision was not born out of any personal dissatisfaction or internal rift within the Congress leadership. Instead, the former Chief Minister had explained that his statement was prompted by supporters in Chikkamagaluru pressing him to contest from their region. Wishing to remain completely honest and avoid giving false hope to local voters, Siddaramaiah had stated he would not enter the race, citing his advancing age, having recently turned 80 and the physical demands of campaigning.

Rajanna emphasized that stepping back from elections has been Siddaramaiah’s consistent, long-standing personal stance rather than a reaction to any political grievance. Nonetheless, he maintained that as the tallest mass leader of the AHINDA communities, Siddaramaiah’s active presence in the electoral arena remains vital to keeping grassroots workers energized and safeguarding the Congress party’s social coalition ahead of upcoming political battles.