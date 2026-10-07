Rain damage pushes up vegetable prices

CH NEWS BENGALURU Vegetable and leafy green prices have risen sharply in Bengaluru following rain-related crop damage and reduced supplies. Tomatoes have increased from Rs. 25 to Rs. 60 per kg, beans to Rs. 120 and cucumber to Rs. 44-45. Country coriander is selling at Rs. 130, while spinach costs Rs. 90 per kg. Garlic remains expensive at Rs. 320. Farmers said sudden showers damaged crops and caused rotting, while below-normal rainfall and high temperatures also affected production. Meanwhile, flower growers in Bengaluru Rural are facing a price crash due to weak demand during Pitru Paksha. Chrysanthemum prices have fallen from Rs. 400 to Rs. 30-40 per kg, while marigold is down to Rs. 5-10. Add exact currency symbols consistentlyAdd a sharper opening with key increases