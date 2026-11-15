Railways penalised for charging higher train fares

MANGALURU: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised Southern Railway and the Railway Board for charging express train fares on a regular passenger service operating between Karwar and Mangaluru Central without making corresponding changes to its speed, stoppages or schedule.

The commission directed the Railways to pay a total compensation of Rs 5,330 to a passenger who was charged Rs 125 for a journey, despite the standard fare being Rs 65.

The case concerned the operation of a regular passenger train that was renamed an ‘express special’. However, according to the complaint and the commission’s findings, the train continued to operate without any changes to its existing schedule, speed or stopping pattern.

The passenger challenged the higher fare, arguing that the service continued to function like an ordinary passenger train despite being categorised as an express special.

After examining the matter, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled against the railway authorities and ordered compensation for the passenger. The decision highlights the issue of passengers being charged higher fares when the actual nature of the train service remains unchanged.

The judgement was delivered by a three-member bench comprising commission president P Ganesh Ram and members R Ramola and N Lakshmanan.

The order directs both Southern Railway and the Railway Board to pay the passenger Rs 5,330 in compensation. The decision comes in a case involving the difference between the regular passenger fare and the higher amount collected under the express special classification.