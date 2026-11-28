MANGALURU: The Railways will operate a weekly special train between Mangaluru Central and Kollam for four round trips to accommodate the additional passenger rush during the Sabarimala pilgrimage, Christmas and the winter season.

According to a release from South Western Railway, Train No. 06231 Mangaluru Central–Kollam Special will depart from Mangaluru Central every Friday at 5.55 pm from December 4 to December 25. The train will reach Kollam at 7.15 am the following day.

The return train

In the return direction, Train No. 06232 Kollam–Mangaluru Central Special will depart from Kollam every Saturday at 9.15 am from December 5 to December 26 and arrive at Mangaluru Central at 9.30 pm on the same day.

Stops on the way

The trains will stop at Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, Karunagappalli and Sasthamkotta stations in both directions.

18 coaches

The special trains will have 18 coaches, comprising AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, General Class and luggage-cum-brake vans.