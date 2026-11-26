RAICHUR: Raichur Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S. urged citizens to understand their constitutional rights and duties at a Constitution Day event.

Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S. opened the Constitution Day celebration on November 26 at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan. The district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Raichur City Corporation and Social Welfare Department organised the event.

Poovitha asked people to reflect on the social inequalities that existed before the Constitution came into force. She spoke about untouchability, restrictions on widows remarrying and the limited rights women had. She noted that the Constitution abolished untouchability and that children now have a right to education.

She described the Constitution as a living document that helps Indians stay united across differences in language, religion and culture. She urged people to remember its principles and put them into practice every day.

Professor J.S. Patil delivered a special lecture. A former vice chancellor of National Law University in Guwahati and the founding vice chancellor of Karnataka State Law University, he traced the country’s political history from earlier kingdoms to the period of British colonial rule.

Patil said the subcontinent had long been divided into regions governed by different rulers. He discussed the arrival of the British, Portuguese and Dutch and said there were more than 500 princely states and territories under British rule.

Drafting the Constitution

Poovitha said the work of drafting the Constitution took two years, 11 months and 18 days. She noted that experts and freedom fighters contributed to the work under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. She also acknowledged the contributions of B.N. Rau, Nijalingappa and Chennayya from Karnataka during her address.