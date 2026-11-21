RAICHUR: Rice mill owners in Raichur district have started procuring paddy from Uttar Pradesh to prevent a shortage of raw materials and ensure uninterrupted mill operations amid concerns over poor rainfall and declining production.

A total of 2,184 tonnes of paddy has been transported from Gauriganj taluk in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh in 12 goods train rakes carrying 42 wagons.

Raichur and Koppal are among Karnataka’s major paddy-growing districts. However, inadequate rainfall has raised concerns about lower yields, particularly in rain-fed areas. Traditionally, large quantities of paddy arrive at Raichur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The district has around 120 rice mills, which process Sona Masuri rice for domestic markets and exports to countries such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Protecting workers’ employment

A rice mill owner said nearly 3,000 workers are employed in the district’s mills, including around 2,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Procuring paddy from other states would help prevent mill closures and protect workers from losing employment for two to three months.

Meanwhile, fresh arrivals from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been reported at Raichur APMC over the past 15 days. Paddy prices have gradually increased after fluctuations in early November.

The Karnataka State Rice Mill Owners’ Association working president said government procurement restrictions could affect the market. He also noted that Uttar Pradesh paddy quality was lower than local produce.

APMC Secretary Adappa Gowda said small-grain paddy prices fell from ₹4,320 per quintal on October 31 to ₹4,100 on November 2, before rising to ₹4,165 on Friday. Rice prices are expected to increase in the New Year.