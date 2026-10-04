Rahul Jarakiholi adopts three animals on birthday

Belagavi Rahul Satish Jarakiholi, General Secretary of the State Youth Congress and director of the Karnataka Apex Bank and Belagavi DCC Bank, marked his birthday with a gesture towards wildlife conservation by adopting two leopards and a lion at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in Bhootharamanahatti. Rahul, son of Minister and Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarakiholi, entered his 27th year. He visited the mini zoo and formally adopted the three animals, taking responsibility for supporting their care and upkeep. Forest Department officials were present during the programme and felicitated him on the occasion. The initiative follows a similar gesture by his father, Satish Jarakiholi, who had earlier adopted a lion at the same zoo to mark his birthday. The family's efforts to support the upkeep of animals at the zoo have received appreciation from wildlife and environmental conservation supporters. Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Jarakiholi said protecting wildlife and caring for animals and birds was a shared responsibility. He stressed the importance of maintaining the balance of nature and encouraging people to take active steps towards environmental conservation. He said initiatives such as animal adoption could create greater awareness among the public about wildlife protection and help younger generations understand the importance of conserving nature. He also urged his supporters and others to celebrate their birthdays through meaningful activities that benefit the environment and wildlife instead of limiting celebrations to personal festivities. Rahul's adoption of the two leopards and the lion is expected to contribute towards their continued care at the mini zoo. The initiative also highlights the role individuals can play in supporting wildlife conservation through such programmes. Range Forest Officer Umesh Pradhani and other Forest Department officials were present during the event. The adoption programme was held as part of Rahul's birthday celebrations and served as a message encouraging greater public participation in wildlife and environmental protection.