BIDAR: Bidar MLA Rahim Khan has directed officials to give priority to pending land grant applications and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their land rights without unnecessary delays.

He issued the instructions during a meeting held at the Tahsildar’s office in Bidar on Monday. The Tahsildar and members of the Land Grant Committee attended the meeting.

Khan stressed the need to provide land to poor and landless families eligible under government rules. He instructed officials to verify applications, complete the required documentation and speed up the process while maintaining transparency. He also said that no eligible beneficiary should suffer due to administrative delays.

During the meeting, the MLA reviewed the status of pending applications for old-age pensions, widow pensions and other social security benefits. He directed officials to take steps to ensure that eligible applicants receive their benefits without delay.

He also expressed concern over delays in issuing caste and income certificates, which are essential for accessing various government services and benefits. Officials were instructed to speed up the processing of pending applications and issue certificates to eligible applicants promptly.

The meeting also reviewed pending land grant applications, details of eligible beneficiaries, verification of land records and progress in the distribution of land rights.

The Tahsildar, Land Grant Committee members and concerned officials were present at the meeting.