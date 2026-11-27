MYSURU: Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Tribes, T. Raghumurthy, visited the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute in Mysuru on Friday and reviewed its ongoing activities and developmental initiatives.

The Deputy Director and staff of the institute welcomed the Minister. He paid floral tributes to the portraits of Maharshi Valmiki and Bhagwan Birsa Munda installed on the campus. On the occasion of the 77th Constitution Day celebrations, he also offered floral tributes to the portrait of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

During an elaborate review meeting, the Minister sought information from Deputy Director H.S. Girijamba and Research Officer Dr. K.V. Krishnamurthy about the ongoing ethnographic studies, evaluation studies, training programmes and awareness initiatives undertaken by the institute.

Interacting with the institute’s staff, he offered suggestions and guidance on how the studies and research activities being undertaken could be made more relevant and beneficial to tribal communities.

On the occasion, the Minister also took up the issue of allotment of land required for establishing a proposed Tribal Museum by the institute. He spoke over the telephone with the concerned officials and directed them to expedite the land allotment process. He also instructed the Deputy Director to take the necessary follow-up measures to facilitate the establishment of the museum at the earliest.

Bhovi Development Corporation Chairman Ramappa, District ITDP Officer Bharathi and staff members of the institute were present at the meeting.