Quality roads essential for rural development, says Minister

CH NEWS, Magadi District In-charge Minister H.C. Balakrishna said quality road connectivity is essential for making life easier for rural residents and supporting the overall development of villages. Speaking after inaugurating a ₹10 crore road development project in Chakrabhavi village, he said providing good infrastructure to rural people is a top priority for the state government. He announced that a 15-km road connecting Halsabele Gate to Belagavadi village through Chakrabhavi would be constructed soon. Necessary drains would also be built along with the roads to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater and wastewater. Balakrishna directed officials and contractors to complete the project within the stipulated time. He warned that if the work was not completed on schedule, the existing tender would be cancelled and a fresh tender would be called. Recent heavy rains have damaged roads in several parts of the taluk. A portion of the Magadi-Madabal road near Parangi Chikkanapalya village was washed away by rainwater. A temporary road has been constructed, while Public Works Department officials have been instructed to build a new bridge as a permanent solution. Officials were also directed to immediately inspect rain-damaged areas and submit accurate reports on the loss of public property. The minister assured that the government would provide relief to affected people and make necessary alternative arrangements after receiving the reports. He urged villagers to monitor road and drainage works and check construction quality, stressing that public tax money must not be wasted. He asked people to report substandard work and assured that strict disciplinary action would be taken against responsible contractors. Former BAMUL Chairman Narasimhamurthy, Block Congress President K. Krishnamurthy, former DISHA Committee member J.P. Chandregowda, former Taluk Panchayat President Shivalingaiah and several others were present.