WASHINGTON: Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio co-chaired talks between the two countries. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said officials and experts met in four working sessions to discuss steps to strengthen peace, security and economic cooperation.

The ministry said both countries continue to coordinate on the Gaza Peace Roadmap, including through talks with the Board of Peace. Rubio reaffirmed the US commitment to Qatar’s security. Both sides pledged to protect freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the waterway’s importance for regional security, energy supplies and the global economy.

The two governments are also looking at ways to share more information, improve customs and border security, and expand training for law enforcement officers. Qatari and US agencies are working together to counter terrorism, terrorist financing and organised crime, the ministry said. The ministry said a joint military commission had met in September to discuss closer defence cooperation.

Al Thani praised US diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts. A joint statement said discussions on defence, security, law enforcement and cultural ties were expected to continue into early 2027.