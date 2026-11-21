RAICHUR: Strong protests erupted in Raichur on Saturday against the book Basava Mantapa, written by Ravi Hanj. Members of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community demanded an immediate ban on its printing and distribution, alleging that its contents hurt the philosophy of Basavanna and the sentiments of the community.

The protest was organised by the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, along with members of the community and followers of Basavanna’s teachings, at Basaveshwara Circle in the city.

The protesters blocked the road, formed a human chain and raised slogans against the author. They also burnt an effigy of Ravi Hanj to express their opposition to the book.

The agitators alleged that certain contents in the book were against the principles and teachings of Basavanna. They urged the State Government to immediately stop its printing and circulation and initiate appropriate legal action against the author.

Addressing the protesters, City MLA Shivaraj Patil expressed concern over the controversy and called for appropriate action in response to the objections raised by the community.

The protesters warned that they would not tolerate attempts to create controversy in the name of Basavanna. They also announced that the agitation would continue until the government stopped the printing and distribution of the book and initiated appropriate action against the author.

The protest witnessed participation from members of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community and followers of Basavanna’s philosophy.