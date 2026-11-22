KALABURAGI: The Basava Tatva and Constitution Protection Committee has demanded the arrest of Vishwavani editor and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, alleging that he encouraged and supported writer Ravi Hanj, who is facing criticism over controversial remarks about 12th-century social reformer Jagajyoti Basavanna.

Committee members staged a symbolic protest in front of the Basaveshwara statue at Jagat Circle and later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, seeking strict legal action.

Book and interview

The protesters alleged that Hanj had authored a book containing objectionable references to Basavanna and other Vachanakaras. They also objected to remarks allegedly made about Basavanna during an interview on Vishwavani TV. The committee claimed that Bhat had encouraged Hanj to write the book, citing statements attributed to Hanj.

While Hanj had been arrested, Bhat had not been arrested, the protesters said. They demanded action against the journalist and also sought registration of cases and investigations against Shankar Bidari and Manu Baligar, whom they accused of praising the controversial book.

Speaking at the protest, Dr. Arun Joldadakudligi, Assistant Professor at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Degree College, said historical research should be based on scientific evidence rather than mythology or fictional literature. He argued that literary works written centuries after the period of the Vachanakaras could not independently serve as reliable historical records.

He also criticised an alleged statement by Kaneri Swamiji concerning the incorporation of Sanatana Dharma and Manusmriti principles into the Constitution, saying constitutional values were based on equality and rights for all communities.

Senior writer and thinker Prof. R.K. Hudagi called for stringent laws against those found guilty of insulting national icons such as Basavanna, Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He suggested strict penalties for offenders.

Writer and activist K. Neela said an organised ideological movement was necessary to counter attempts to distort the legacy of social reformers.