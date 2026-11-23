MYSURU: Members of the Gandhadagudi Foundation staged a protest in front of the Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Monday, opposing the Karnataka Forest Department’s reported move to transfer trained Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The protesters urged the government not to send elephants that have been captured, raised and trained in Karnataka and have served the Forest Department for several years in forest protection and various operations.

The foundation pointed out that four Kumki elephants — Krishna, Abhimanyu, Deva and Ranjan — were transferred from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh on May 21, 2025. While Krishna was captured in Chikkamagaluru, Abhimanyu was captured in Honnali of Shivamogga district, Deva in Kodagu and Ranjan was born at the Dubare Elephant Camp.

Expressing concern over reports that another six to 10 Kumki elephants could be transferred to Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand this year, the protesters maintained that elephants trained and nurtured in Karnataka should not be sent to other states. They said newly captured elephants could be considered for transfer if necessary, but experienced Kumki elephants that have served the state for years should be retained.

The foundation also raised concerns over recruitment to the posts of Kavadis and Mahouts in the Forest Department. It alleged that traditional elephant handlers, whose families have been involved in the care and management of elephants for generations, were being denied employment opportunities, while posts were being offered to candidates without direct experience in elephant management.

The protesters demanded that recruitment procedures give due consideration to the experience and traditional knowledge of the families of Kavadigars and Mahouts.

The protest was led by Gandhadagudi Foundation State President Aryan Gandhadagudi (Mohan Kumar). Office-bearers and members, including Mahadeva Shetru, Yashodha R., Vidya, Shivashankar, Nandan Kadamba, Pramod, Harish, Yashwanth, Soumya, Manju, Palaksha, Shwetha R., Gurudattu and Vinod William, participated in the demonstration.