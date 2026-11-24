THIRUPARANKUNDRAM: A scuffle broke out between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruparankundram on Tuesday after the Karthigai Deepam ceremonial lamp was lit at the usual location instead of at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar, where the Supreme Court had permitted it. Hindu organisations and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged protests, demanding implementation of the court’s direction.

The lamp was lit atop the Arulmigu Uchipillayar Temple rather than at Deepathoon, located on Thiruparankundram hill. The Supreme Court had allowed the lamp to be lit at the stone pillar as a one-time arrangement last week. However, it clarified that the permission would not establish any customary right to conduct the ritual there in subsequent years.

The decision to light the lamp at the usual location triggered objections from Hindu organisations, which demanded that authorities follow the Supreme Court’s direction.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam criticised the government led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, accusing it of failing to respect devotees’ sentiments.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran was briefly detained while travelling to visit the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. He alleged that police prevented him from offering prayers despite the absence of a legally valid prohibitory order.