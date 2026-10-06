Prohibitory orders extended at Panchamashali Math

Davanagere Deputy Commissioner Dr. G.M. Gangadharaswamy has extended prohibitory orders at the Panchamashali Math near Hanagavadi in Harihara taluk until October 31, citing the need to maintain law and order amid an ongoing dispute between the Math trustees and Vachanananda Swamiji. The restrictions apply to the entire Math premises, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Harihara Rural Police Station. The district administration said the decision was taken following earlier incidents of commotion and disturbances at the Math. The extension is aimed at preventing any further incidents and ensuring peace in the area. According to the order, devotees will be allowed to participate in regular religious rituals and worship at the Math. However, meetings, public functions and press conferences have been prohibited on the premises during the period of the restrictions. The administration has directed all concerned to comply with the order strictly. The dispute between the trustees and Vachanananda Swamiji has reportedly intensified in recent times. Former MLA H.S. Shivashankar has extended his support to the Swamiji. On the other hand, devotees and members of the Accountability Committee have been demanding that the Math trustees disclose its financial accounts and provide details of its transactions. The issue has created tension among different groups associated with the Math. The district administration has therefore decided to continue the restrictions as a precautionary measure to prevent clashes, protests or other disturbances. Officials said the prohibitory order would remain in force until October 31 unless modified or withdrawn earlier by the competent authority. Religious activities and worship can continue as usual, while gatherings unrelated to religious rituals will not be permitted. The Deputy Commissioner's order comes as the administration seeks to prevent the dispute from affecting public order. Police and district officials are expected to monitor the situation and ensure that the restrictions are followed during the period.