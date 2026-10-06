Priyank Kharge hits back at Kumaraswamy over Form 7 row

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit back at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over allegations concerning the printing and submission of Form 7 applications during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Responding to Kumaraswamy’s claim that Form 7 applications were being printed through the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, Kharge questioned whether the Union Minister was aware of what was happening at the trust and within the Election Commission. “First ask him to find out what his children are doing at home. He does not know what is happening at home. Does he know what is happening at Siddhartha Vihar Trust? Does he know what is happening in the Election Commission?” Kharge said. He also criticised senior leaders for making personal remarks and said political opponents should maintain mutual respect. “Give us respect and we will give you respect. If you are ready to speak without respect, we are also ready,” he said. On the NDA’s decision to approach the Governor over FIRs registered in connection with alleged misuse of Form 7, Kharge said the alliance could raise the issue with the Governor and Election Commission. He questioned the submission of large numbers of applications and the alleged use of letterheads of political leaders and corporators. Kharge said filing Form 7 was a right, but voters whose names were sought to be deleted also had the right to defend themselves and lodge complaints. “If a genuine voter is removed from the electoral roll through false information, doesn’t that voter have the right to defend himself and file a complaint?” he asked. Responding to Kumaraswamy’s reported warning that his workers would enter police stations if FIRs were not withdrawn, Kharge said such threats would not be tolerated. He also rejected allegations of police misuse and asked Kumaraswamy to approach the court if he believed any action was unlawful. Kharge further claimed that some BLOs had told them they faced pressure from BJP workers, and asked the BJP to respond to the allegation.