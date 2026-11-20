LONDON: Britain’s Prince William has announced a five-year accident insurance programme for 10,000 temporary wildlife rangers in India. The Royal Foundation said the cover would begin in December. The announcement came as William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, ended their visit to India.

The programme covers rangers in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan. It provides financial protection in case of death or serious injury from accidents, including snakebites, attacks by wild animals, floods and road accidents.

Many temporary rangers work for a daily wage. Their duties include patrolling forests to stop poaching, keeping track of animals and helping when wildlife enters areas where people live. Government insurance covers permanent staff. Temporary workers lack that cover, and an injury or death on duty can leave a family without income or compensation.

The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme is working with the Wildlife Trust of India, WWF-India and ValuEarth Conservation to put the scheme into practice.