DEHRADUN: A three-month pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted outside a Dehradun spa after she went there to look for her husband. The incident took place around 1 pm on November 19 at Amenj Spa Centre, near Niranjanpur Mandi.

The woman, Saima, a resident of Khurbura, said in her complaint that she had visited the spa to find her husband. When staff refused to share information about him, she decided to leave and return home.

Saima alleged that as she was leaving, a black car arrived near the parking gate. A man and a woman got out and began abusing and assaulting her. They allegedly sprayed chilli powder into her eyes before forcibly dragging her upstairs into the spa centre.

She also told police that the attackers threatened to kill her. Saima is three months pregnant, according to the complaint.

She filed a complaint on Friday evening at Patel Nagar police station against a woman named Neha and two unidentified men. The identities of the two men have not been established.

Patel Nagar station house officer Naresh Rathore said police had registered a first information report based on Saima’s statement. He said an investigation had been started.

Police are examining the allegations, including the assault, use of chilli powder and threat. The investigation is continuing.

The complaint was lodged two days after the alleged incident. Police confirmed that the case was registered on the basis of her account. Rathore said officers would look into the matter in detail.