HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi celebrated his 64th birthday on Friday with simplicity, receiving greetings from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other prominent leaders.

In their birthday messages, President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi appreciated Joshi’s commitment to public service, integrity and transparent approach to work. They wished him continued success in his responsibilities and future endeavours.

Leaders send wishes

Several Union Ministers, chief ministers, political leaders and party workers also conveyed their greetings. Among them were Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, S. Jaishankar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Himanta Biswa Sarma and H.D. Kumaraswamy. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also wished him.

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, Prabhakar Kore, Tejasvi Surya and Pratap Simha were among those who extended their greetings.

Birthday marked with simplicity

Joshi had earlier appealed to supporters and party workers not to spend money on bouquets, banners or other celebrations for his birthday. Staying true to that appeal, he marked the occasion in a simple manner and continued his public responsibilities.

MP since 2004

Born on November 27, 1962, in Vijayapura, Joshi has represented the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency since 2004. Over the years, he has held important responsibilities in the party organisation and the Union Cabinet, including the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs and Coal. He currently handles key responsibilities related to Education, Food and Consumer Affairs, and Renewable Energy.

Thanking the President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers, party leaders, workers and well-wishers for their greetings, Joshi said their affection encouraged him to continue serving the nation.

He expressed his commitment to contributing to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and strengthening the party organisation through dedicated public service.