Prakash Raj warns against Bengal-like politics in Karnataka

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA Actor and social activist Prakash Raj warned that he would not allow Karnataka to become another West Bengal and asserted that no voter in the State should be deprived of the right to vote. Addressing an SIR resistance meeting at Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, Prakash Raj launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission is killing people who are alive through the SIR process, he alleged. He further accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. What has been removed is not merely a number. They are human beings, citizens of this country and voters, he said. Prakash Raj alleged that the ruling political establishment was attempting to divide citizens into those who vote for it and those who do not. Questioning the Election Commission's functioning, he said several alleged mistakes in the SIR exercise were now coming to light. Comparing the alleged deletion of voters with the destruction of evidence in a crime, Prakash Raj said those responsible for manipulating the electoral process might not be caught while the alleged act was taking place, but could be exposed when attempts were made to erase evidence.He described the SIR controversy as a larger battle concerning democracy and the Constitution. This is not merely a struggle for the right to vote. There is an attempt to destroy Indian democracy and the Constitution. We cannot allow this to happen, he said, calling upon citizens to come onto the streets and continue the movement.

The programme was held amid tight police security. District Matakavalu Samiti President Bhogesh Solapur, Isabella Xavier, advocates Mukhtar Dakhani and Nagraj Lambu, Channu Kattimani, Fayaz Kaladagi, Suresh Bijapur, Abdul Qadir and Mohan Kattimani were among those present.