MANGALURU: Actor Prakash Raj on Sunday called for sustained public protests and greater civic participation, saying the next two years would be crucial for safeguarding democratic values and holding those in power accountable. Addressing a youth political conference in Mangaluru, he urged citizens to remain hopeful despite the Central government’s approval of constituency delimitation.

Speaking during an interactive session titled ‘Mathukathe’, moderated by Nagegowda K S, Prakash Raj questioned the delimitation process and its potential implications for democratic representation.

“Just because the central government has approved constituency delimitation, we cannot accept defeat. Who all the traitors are will be known by December 3, when this process concludes,” he said.

The session was part of ‘Jananudi 2026: Youth Politics – Direction, Future, Challenges’, organised by Abhimatha Mangaluru and the Bhagat Singh Memorial Cultural Trust.

Emphasising collective action, the actor said people must continuously engage in dialogue, question authorities and participate in protests to strengthen democracy.

“We must build a people’s movement through continuous dialogue. People must ask questions and protest. No force can stand before people’s power, and for that, we must first believe in ourselves,” he said.

He also questioned the implementation and reach of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and challenged authorities to conduct similar mapping exercises in Karnataka.

Prakash Raj further criticised what he described as the treatment of tribal communities, minorities and indigenous populations in Northeast India as second-class citizens. He raised concerns about their representation in discussions surrounding delimitation.

Referring to the West Bengal elections, he also questioned the BJP’s electoral victory.

He urged young people to remain politically aware, challenge authority and actively participate in democratic processes, stressing that public silence could have lasting consequences.