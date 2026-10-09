Prajwal Revanna ordered moved to Belagavi jail

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a significant disciplinary move, Director General of Police for Prisons and Correctional Services Alok Kumar has ordered the transfer of former Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru to Hindalga Central Jail in Belagavi. The decision comes in the wake of a massive controversy triggered by the recovery of contraband from his high-security cell. Revanna, who is currently serving a life sentence, was caught in an intense administrative storm after authorities discovered a smartphone and a flash drive in his living quarters. The breach was initially exposed on August 11, 2026, when teams from the Central Crime Branch, headed by Deputy Commissioners of Police Haribabu and Imam Kasim, conducted an unannounced search operation inside the central prison. During the surprise inspection, police personnel confiscated an Android phone, a charging adapter, a blue notebook, and a pen drive. A subsequent forensic examination revealed password-secured social applications—including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook—alongside active streaming accounts such as Netflix and Prime Video. Crucially, investigators also uncovered multiple video recordings stored inside the device. The situation worsened when an image circulated showing the convict speaking on the confiscated phone, confirming egregious lapses in prison monitoring. In response, a departmental inquiry was launched under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Jinendra Khanagavi to uncover how unauthorized electronics bypassed perimeter security checks. Following recommendations and internal findings, DGP Alok Kumar authorized his relocation. An official notification has been dispatched to Hindalga Jail’s Chief Superintendent, instructing staff to make immediate security arrangements. Prajwal Revanna is slated for transit under tight police escort, marking an end to his privileges at Parappana Agrahara.