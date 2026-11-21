KOPPAL: The State Government’s ‘Praja Seve Andolana’ is being successfully implemented across Karnataka to take administration to people’s doorsteps and provide timely solutions to public grievances, said Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Kannada and Culture, and Koppal district in-charge minister Shivaraj S. Tangadagi.

He was speaking after inaugurating the campaign meeting at the APMC Community Hall in Kanakagiri. He said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had envisioned the initiative to spare citizens repeated visits to government offices. A dedicated department headed by an IAS officer has been established to monitor the disposal of applications.

He instructed officials to listen patiently to grievances and resolve eligible cases immediately. People must also receive clear explanations about land surveys, podi proceedings and cases involving legal complications or pending court proceedings.

Of the 1,55,369 eligible farmers in the district, 1,19,917 have received drought relief through direct benefit transfer. The pending payments of Rs 2,500 each to around 35,000 farmers will be credited after December 1. Steps have also been taken to release Rs 160 crore as interim crop insurance assistance to 1.53 lakh farmers.

The Minister said construction of a 100-bed hospital in Kanakagiri was underway, while the Praja Saudha building was nearing completion. Groundbreaking ceremonies for a fire station and residential schools are scheduled for November 23.

A total of 180 applications concerning housing, pensions, land records and departmental services were received at the meeting. Pension sanction orders were issued on the spot to 10 applicants.

He said 34 campaign meetings had been held in Koppal district so far. Of the 4,116 applications received, 3,590 had been resolved, while the remaining 526 would be addressed soon. He was personally visiting hobli-level meetings along with the Deputy Commissioner after completing taluk-level programmes.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh Itnal, SP Sahil Bagla, local representatives and officials from various departments attended.