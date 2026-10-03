Praja Seva gets legal aid centre to help people resolve court cases

Mysuru Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said a dedicated legal aid centre has been opened under the Praja Seva campaign to offer free services for court-related issues.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Prajaseve' campaign “Government at Your Doorstep – Cooperate for Service”, organised by the Public Service Department, in Piriyapatna here, Shivakumar said the entire government stands before you to listen to your grievances and provide solutions through the 'Prajaseve' (Public Service) Department. "I have launched this new department, drawing upon my 40 years of political experience, to serve the people and respond to their issues. Since becoming an MLA, I have visited every village annually and gained firsthand experience. This department has been established so that the government—including ministers, local MLAs, and officials—can reach the people's doorsteps to resolve their problems, give voice to their aspirations, and ensure justice," the CM said. 'Prajaseve' campaign in 620 locations He further said the department was launched on September 5 and the 'Prajaseve' campaign has already been organised in 620 locations. "Over one lakh applications have been submitted, with the highest volume concerning the Revenue, Rural Development, and Urban Development departments. A legal aid unit—staffed by professionals who typically provide legal assistance in courts—has been set up as a dedicated center within this program to offer free help to people facing legal issues. Representatives from this unit sit alongside officials during the public service sessions. Our government is undertaking an initiative that no other state in the country has implemented," he said. Resolving people's grievances brings us inner satisfaction Shivakumar said as a public servant, the entire government stands before you to listen to and resolve grievances, spanning sectors like roads, land records (Podi), pensions, drinking water, electricity, forestry, health, police, labor, agriculture, and horticulture, in the presence of officials. "Your well-being is our well-being; resolving your grievances brings us inner satisfaction. Directives have been issued for District Ministers and MLAs to hold these meetings at the taluk level for two days a month—specifically on the first and third Saturdays. Following the taluk-level meetings, this program must be conducted at the panchayat level. If MLAs are unable to attend, officials themselves must go and listen to the people's problems,” he added. Highlights of the initiative Free legal assistance: Poor and vulnerable citizens facing legal disputes at the Tahsildar, Assistant Commissioner, or Deputy Commissioner levels can access pro bono legal counsel through appointed advocates. On-ground guidance: Legal aid representatives will actively sit alongside state government officials during decentralized grassroots camps to guide citizens through complex legal-revenue issues. Strict application accountability: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that he will personally monitor the grievance resolution dashboard. If a citizen’s application is rejected or delayed, departments must submit a clear, formal explanation. Broader departmental framework: The campaign operates under Karnataka's newly formed Praja Seva Department, which launched on September 5 and has processed over one lakh civic and revenue applications.