BENGALURU: Hundreds of poultry farmers gathered at Freedom Park to demand a mandatory minimum rearing charge of Rs 10 per kilogram of chicken and strict sector rules. Organized by the Karnataka State Poultry Farmers’ Welfare Association and the All-Karnataka Poultry Farmers’ Welfare Association, the protest highlighted growing financial distress across rural Karnataka.

Around 25,000 poultry growers, along with lakhs of farm laborers, shop owners, and company staff, rely on this industry for daily income. Despite generating thousands of crores in business, farmers say weak oversight leaves small growers open to unfair pressure from large integration firms. Protesters submitted an appeal to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar seeking urgent government intervention.

Seven months on

In 2021, the Animal Husbandry Department set the rearing fee at Rs 6.20 per kilogram. After farmers protested rising electricity, labor, and maintenance expenses, officials held several rounds of talks with growers and contract companies and agreed to raise the rate to Rs 10 per kilogram. However, associations say seven months have passed without proper enforcement on the ground.

Honorary President Yashwanth urged authorities to issue firm instructions so growers actually receive the approved Rs 10 payment. General Secretary Sridhar Reddy warned that soaring input costs and poor regulation have pushed many families into heavy debt, leaving them unable to repay bank loans and facing bankruptcy.

Six demands

To rescue the sector, protesters placed six core demands before the state. First, they want the rearing charge raised by at least Rs 10 each year. Second, they urged lawmakers to pass the Karnataka Poultry Regulation and Development Bill during the winter session. Third, they sought an amendment to Section 95(1) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act to grant poultry farming official agricultural status. Fourth, they proposed building a cooperative federation modeled on the Karnataka Milk Federation with subsidies and cheap loans. Fifth, they asked for strict checks on private firms supplying chicks, feed, and medicines. Finally, they demanded an immediate joint meeting of officials, farmers, and companies to enforce pending orders.