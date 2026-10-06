Poor policing in Mysuru City angers citizens

Mysuru

In yet another incident raising questions over the law-and-order situation in the city, a Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) worker was allegedly attacked with a deadly weapon while removing flex banners at FTS Circle on Sunday night. The incident has triggered concern among citizens over the apparent waning fear of the police among offenders, particularly when civic workers are carrying out official duties. The injured worker has been identified as Raghu, a resident of Gandhi Nagar and an employee of the MCC. According to the complaint, Raghu was removing flex banners installed at FTS Circle on Sunday night. Two men who arrived at the spot allegedly stopped him from carrying out the removal. Raghu reportedly told them that he was removing the flexes following the instructions of the MCC Commissioner. Angered by this, the two men, identified as Akash and Naga, allegedly attacked Raghu with a sharp weapon. Raghu sustained serious injuries in the attack and was taken for medical treatment. A case has been registered against the two accused at the N.R. Police Station, and an investigation is under way. Fear of law fading? The attack has raised serious concerns about the safety of civic workers and the enforcement of law in Mysuru. Citizens have questioned how individuals can allegedly confront and assault a government civic worker in public while he is performing an official duty. The incident has also fuelled concerns that the fear of the police and the law appears to be diminishing among offenders. The flex-removal drive was reportedly being undertaken as part of efforts to keep Mysuru free of unauthorised banners and preserve the city’s appearance, particularly ahead of Dasara. Citizens have urged the police to take stringent action against those responsible and ensure that civic employees are provided adequate protection while carrying out enforcement duties. “The civic administration cannot effectively enforce its orders if its workers are attacked while doing their duty. Such incidents send a dangerous message that people can challenge official action with impunity,” said a concerned citizen. The incident has once again brought the focus on law and order in Mysuru, with citizens demanding visible and firm police action to restore confidence among government employees and the public.