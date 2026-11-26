BALLARI: Farmers in Ballari district are worried about heavy crop losses after alleging that poor-quality white jowar seeds supplied by a private company have affected thousands of acres. The problem has been reported in Ballari, Kurugodu, Siruguppa and Kampli taluks.

Farmers said the plants grew well initially but failed to develop proper ears and grains. They fear that the yield could fall by nearly 50 per cent, causing major financial losses.

Farmers turned to jowar cultivation because of water shortages linked to problems with the Tungabhadra Reservoir’s crest gates and poor rainfall. They chose the crop as it requires less water and depended on borewells for irrigation.

Some farmers said they had purchased the same hybrid seed variety after obtaining a yield of around 35 quintals per acre last year. However, problems became visible when the crops reached the ear formation stage. Farmers alleged that the seed packets contained a mixture of good and inferior seeds.

They said they had spent nearly ₹30,000 per acre on seeds, fertilisers and labour. Ramanjini of Yarragudi village demanded action against the company and sellers, along with compensation. Farmer B.V. Gowda of Kampli also said his investment had gone waste.

Farmers from Rupanagudi, Moka, Kurugodu and Koluru hoblis complained to the Agriculture Department. Officials inspected the affected fields and submitted a preliminary report. The department later requested the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, to conduct a scientific study. Its Director of Research, Dr Prabhuraj, formed a team to inspect the crops. Sources said the problem affected around 20 per cent of the jowar cultivation area in Ballari and Kurugodu taluks.

Joint Director of Agriculture Somasundar clarified that the affected seeds were purchased from a private agency and were not supplied by the government. Further action would follow the scientific team’s report.

Ballari MP E. Tukaram assured farmers that the matter would be taken up with the Agriculture Department Secretary and Deputy Commissioner. He also said he would discuss the issue with Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and seek compensation for affected farmers.